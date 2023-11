PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the 5th graders at Deane Bozeman School on Wednesday. The kids have been studying their weather unit and invited Chris to come talk to them before their test on Thursday! Thanks for your hospitality! Here are the segments with the kids that aired on NewsChannel 7 and 5 and 6.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.