Lynn Haven business suing another business

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven business, whose owner was recently acquitted of bribery, is now suing another Lynn Haven business.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, Phoenix Construction accuses Panhandle Engineering of illegally interfering with a contract.

This involves work Phoenix Construction was doing for the city of Lynn Haven.

The civil lawsuit demands more than $100,000.

It also references City Manager, Vickie Gainer, whom Phoenix Construction is also suing in a separate civil case.

Panhandle Engineering Owner Chris Forehand testified for the prosecution in the federal bribery trial, against Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch.

We reached out to Forehand about the civil lawsuit against his company.

He did not wish to comment.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.