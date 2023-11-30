Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence

LOWELL, Mass. (WFXT) - A Massachusetts middle school hopes providing students with free haircuts at its onsite barbershop will boost their confidence and improve attendance, among other benefits.

Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at Tuesday night’s grand opening of the barbershop at Sullivan Middle School in Lowell. His mother, Amanda Kerrigan, says she will continue to send him to school for haircuts.

“I’m a single mom, so this is definitely convenient for me. I work a lot, so it’s easy if he can come in and get this done right at school. It’s amazing,” Kerrigan said.

The barbershop, called “Husky Kutz” after a student vote, will operate each Monday throughout the school year, with master barber Joseph L’Heureux volunteering his time to help the boys and girls.

“Haircuts can go a long way, whether it be a confidence thing, whatever it may be. It’s a positive thing in somebody’s life,” said L’Heureux, co-owner of The Shoppe LLC barbershop in Dracut. “Whether it be four haircuts a day or eight, it doesn’t matter to me. I’ll be here to do haircuts and try to get as many in as I can.”

Students who want a haircut will simply fill out a Google form and sign up for an appointment. The school hopes this will boost student confidence, improve attendance and help families that may not have the time or money to book appointments.

It all started with an idea from Gayl Hurley, the community school manager. The venture took a year of planning, funding through a grant and a state inspection in order to become a real, operational barbershop.

“We feel that there may be barriers to go get a haircut. It could be transportation, it could be financial or maybe just I don’t feel comfortable with a certain person. So, we’re hoping we can build relationships with our barber, Joey, and knock down some of those barriers,” Hurley said.

L’Heureux adds that he knows how important his role is and hopes to be a mentor or just a friend to anyone who sits in his chair.

“Just trying to give back to the community that I grew up around,” he said.

Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau presented a certificate to the organizers at the barbershop’s grand opening, recognizing the pioneering program in the state.

The barbershop officially opens Monday. L’Heureux’s schedule is already booked solid.

