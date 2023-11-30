Panama City Beach has it’s own Wheel Of Fortune Contestant

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County assistant principal got a chance to spin the wheel on a very popular game show.

She got a chance to test out her luck.

“When I found out I was filming an episode I had to keep it a secret and that was the hardest secret to keep ever,” said Katie McKenzie an assistant principal at Patronis Elementary School.

Katie McKenzie is an assistant principal at Patronis Elementary School, but this Thursday she will be appearing as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

She tells us this was not planned it must have just been in the letters for her.

“It was on a whim me and my husband we were watching the show well over a year ago and I was solving all the puzzles,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie says her husband encouraged her to be a contestant.

“I filled out an application and a year later I [got] an email to try out and it was awesome,” said McKenzie.

The episode was filmed in October.

“I had to be at the studios bright and early we were there all day we filmed multiple episodes it was the coolest experience,” said McKenzie.

She tells us she was proud to represent Bay County.

“The contestants that day were from big cities when we were doing our makeup and hair we were asked where we were from and the population,” said McKenzie. “I had the smallest population in my city I was proud of the small town.”

Spinning the wheel into a new experience.

“My family was thrilled, and my kids have asked every day since I got back ‘What did I win?’, they will find out tomorrow,” said McKenzie.

Thursday is the big day as the show is set to air at 6:30 p.m. CT on WJHG.

