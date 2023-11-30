Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs brings Christmas to the WJHG Studio!

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here at NewsChannel 7!

Expert designer Sara Marler shows us the best ways to decorate a tree and how you can spruce up your home for the holidays.

Through Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs, Sarah spreads her magic throughout the area decorating for holiday festivities and year-round events.

She is busy getting the WJHG station ready for its transformation into the holiday spirit.

If you would like Sarah to come decorate for you, you can contact her on Facebook.

The WJHG Studio is starting to look a lot like Christmas!
The WJHG Studio is starting to look a lot like Christmas!
The WJHG Studio is starting to look a lot like Christmas!
