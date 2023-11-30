A seasonal chill remains as clouds increase today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a bit of upper-level thin cirrus clouds increasing in our skies early on. We’ll see mainly to mostly sunny skies to start the day. But eventually these upper-level clouds will start to filter out some sunshine into the midday and afternoon as they continue to thicken up.

Temperatures are frigid once again this morning with a frosty and freezing start across the Panhandle. We’ll want to dress just as warmly as we did yesterday morning for low 30s inland to upper 30s on the coast. Highs today will best yesterdays, but not by much, reaching the low 60s this afternoon.

The clouds are increasing as our next frontal system takes shape out of Texas and Louisiana today. A warm front will extend across MS, AL and NWFL tonight lifting to the northwest overnight bringing some light showers to the overnight hours. But most fade by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Most of Friday is just cloudy with a few spotty showers during the day. However, as the cold front with the approaching system moves across the Northern Gulf Coast, we’ll see a band of showers and storms moving into NWFL toward the end of the afternoon. We’ll have our highest rain chances for NWFL tomorrow starting up after 2pm in the far Western Panhandle and moving east to Hwy231 by sunset and further east into Friday night.

This cold front stalls out just to our north around I-65 in Alabama into the weekend. It’ll string out batches of showers and some thunderstorms into much of the day on Saturday. The front slowly slides to the Southeast on Sunday bringing another batch of rain for the morning before the rain pushes out into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be milder into the weekend with highs in the 70s. But we’ll cool those highs back down into the 60s early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly to mostly cloudy by the day’s end. Highs today reach the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances tonight, stray for much of the day on Friday until the late afternoon where rain becomes likely.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images
On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving...
Murder suspect found and arrested
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
An overnight fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach causes damage to the building.
30 firefighters respond to fire at Señor Frog’s in Panama City Beach
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant
Panama City Beach has it’s own Wheel Of Fortune Contestant

Latest News

Cold weather tonight will be followed by rain weather Friday and thru the weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Cold weather tonight will be followed by rain weather Friday and thru the weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's cold start.
Chilly sunshine returns today
Near freezing temps are in the forecast the next two mornings.
Tuesday Evening Forecast