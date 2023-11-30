A seasonal chill remains as clouds increase today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a bit of upper-level thin cirrus clouds increasing in our skies early on. We’ll see mainly to mostly sunny skies to start the day. But eventually these upper-level clouds will start to filter out some sunshine into the midday and afternoon as they continue to thicken up.

Temperatures are frigid once again this morning with a frosty and freezing start across the Panhandle. We’ll want to dress just as warmly as we did yesterday morning for low 30s inland to upper 30s on the coast. Highs today will best yesterdays, but not by much, reaching the low 60s this afternoon.

The clouds are increasing as our next frontal system takes shape out of Texas and Louisiana today. A warm front will extend across MS, AL and NWFL tonight lifting to the northwest overnight bringing some light showers to the overnight hours. But most fade by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Most of Friday is just cloudy with a few spotty showers during the day. However, as the cold front with the approaching system moves across the Northern Gulf Coast, we’ll see a band of showers and storms moving into NWFL toward the end of the afternoon. We’ll have our highest rain chances for NWFL tomorrow starting up after 2pm in the far Western Panhandle and moving east to Hwy231 by sunset and further east into Friday night.

This cold front stalls out just to our north around I-65 in Alabama into the weekend. It’ll string out batches of showers and some thunderstorms into much of the day on Saturday. The front slowly slides to the Southeast on Sunday bringing another batch of rain for the morning before the rain pushes out into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be milder into the weekend with highs in the 70s. But we’ll cool those highs back down into the 60s early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly to mostly cloudy by the day’s end. Highs today reach the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances tonight, stray for much of the day on Friday until the late afternoon where rain becomes likely.

