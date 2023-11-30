Some Panama City residents disappointed in city’s handling of Millville Cemetery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local citizens like Joseph Mandeville are frustrated the City of Panama City is not doing more to protect the dead.

“We came out [to Millville Cemetery] with the intentions of giving the city props for fixing these tombstones over here next to me, but we found out as we were here that the city didn’t fix any of the tombstones,” Mandeville said.

He thought the city stepped up to prop up the toppled tombstones but found out these were fixed by residents.

“The residents need to get the credit for doing it,” Mandeville said. “We came out here to give credit to the city who obviously didn’t do it.”

City officials said workers recently repaired some tombstones at Millville Cemetery. However, they couldn’t pinpoint which ones had been fixed.

“I can’t tell you exactly, but I know there’s many of them that we repaired or straightened up or leveled,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Keith Mefford said.

Mefford said the city isn’t technically responsible for the tombstones.

“The merchandise that’s there, being the tombstones, or the markers or things, we don’t actually own those items,” he said. “Those would actually be owned by the person, the individual.”

Mefford also said it’s a fine line.

“We are trying to maintain it,” he said. “We are trying to care for it, but we technically don’t own it. So, if it’s damaged, we’re not responsible for that, either.”

Mefford is urging the public to be patient.

“We’re not trying to run from it or say, ‘We’re not responsible for this, we’re not responsible for that.’ It’s just the fact that we in fact don’t own the headstones,” Mefford said.

Mandeville is disappointed it’s up to the residents to maintain the graves. He said he hopes the city will do more in the future to preserve the past.

“Who else is going to advocate for the dead?” he said. “I mean, they can’t rise and tend to their own graves. So, it’s going to be up to us to tend to them and preserve their history.”

City officials said they are exploring options to make more improvements. They ask for the public to be patient while they figure out more solutions.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.