Walton County leaders looking to bring back beach ambassador program

WALTON BEACH AMBASSADORS DEBATE
By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With customary use still on the forefront of everyone’s minds when thinking of this coming tourist season next summer, there is still some debate on how to handle educating beachgoers in Walton County.

With legal lines being drawn on the beaches, clarifying what is public sand and what is private, county leaders are looking to re-ignite the beach ambassador program, made up of paid and volunteer ambassadors, to guide people on where they can be on the beach.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners were still trying to determine whether the ambassadors will be under the county or the sheriff’s office.

County leaders agreed that ambassadors should be trained by the sheriff’s office, the next step is to determine who the ambassadors will report to.

For now, the tourism development council and sheriff’s office will meet to figure out who would be best to take charge of the program.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
An overnight fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach causes damage to the building.
30 firefighters respond to fire at Señor Frog’s in Panama City Beach
A Panama City Beach man is injured after a crash Monday night.
Man hospitalized after accident in Bay County
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images
On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving...
Murder suspect found and arrested

Latest News

BOZEMAN FOOTBALL DEPARTS FOR STATE
BOZEMAN FOOTBALL DEPARTS FOR STATE
WALTON BEACH AMBASSADORS DEBATE
WALTON BEACH AMBASSADORS DEBATE
FOLO ON GRAVESITES
FOLO ON GRAVESITES
TEACHER ARRESTED
TEACHER ARRESTED