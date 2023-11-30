Walton County leaders looking to bring back beach ambassador program

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With customary use still on the forefront of everyone’s minds when thinking of this coming tourist season next summer, there is still some debate on how to handle educating beachgoers in Walton County.

With legal lines being drawn on the beaches, clarifying what is public sand and what is private, county leaders are looking to re-ignite the beach ambassador program, made up of paid and volunteer ambassadors, to guide people on where they can be on the beach.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners were still trying to determine whether the ambassadors will be under the county or the sheriff’s office.

County leaders agreed that ambassadors should be trained by the sheriff’s office, the next step is to determine who the ambassadors will report to.

For now, the tourism development council and sheriff’s office will meet to figure out who would be best to take charge of the program.

