Walton County superintendent named Florida’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year

"I am deeply humbled and grateful to have been selected as Florida's 2024 Superintendent of...
“I am deeply humbled and grateful to have been selected as Florida’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year,” says Hughes.(Walton County School District)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local superintendent was given a special honor from the Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS).

Superintendent A. Russell Hughes was named the Florida 2024 Superintendent of the Year on Wednesday. He was formally recognized in Tampa at a joint meeting between FADSS and the Florida Schools Boards Association.

Hughes was elected in 2016 and is currently serving a second term at Walton County School District, maintaining the State Board of Education’s Academically High Performing School District for seven consecutive years.

Hughes has been involved in education for 32 years as a teacher, dean of students, head coach, assistant principal, and principal.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to have been selected as Florida’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year,” says Hughes. “It is a privilege to be chosen from a class of outstanding and dedicated superintendents in this state, who are fiercely committed to ensuring academic excellence and opportunities for all students. This recognition is truly an honor personally, but more so, it reflects the outstanding achievements and tireless work of everyone who makes up Walton County School District.”

