Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Freezing temps will be possible along Hwy 20 and I-10 with a light frost possible north of Hwy 98. The beaches will likely stay frost free and be in the low 40s. On Thursday skies will be a big cloudier and it will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. The clouds thicken into Friday when our first wave of storms moves over NWFL. Expect a 2nd round on Saturday, and a third on Sunday. When it is all said and done expect 3″+ of rain. Cooler weather returns again next week.

On the final day of hurricane season on Thursday we have no signs of any tropical activity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

