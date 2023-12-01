Annual Christmas tree lighting with Bay County commissioners

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - December is upon us, so what better time to light up a Christmas tree?

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners held their 14th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday evening.

The event took place at the Bay County Government Center.

The Bay High School Choir was on hand singing to those in attendance.

Cookies, candy, hot chocolate, and more were passed out.

The guest of honor was Santa Claus himself!

Children took pictures with Santa and told him what they wanted in their stockings.

Bay County officials say that they look forward to hosting this event every year.

“This is a great way for people to sort of get into the holiday spirit. We’ve been doing this event, this is the 14th year now. Everybody always looks forward to it, as sort of a kickoff to the holiday season. So, we’re just grateful to be able to bring this to the public.” said Bay County Communications Director, Valerie Sale.

So if you go to the DMV or have business with the county in December, don’t forget to look up at the beautifully lit tree!

