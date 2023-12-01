BASIC NWFL Observes World AIDS Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - BASIC of Northwest Florida observes World AIDS Day and celebrates 34 years of service. Thursday evening the organization held an open house and candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their lives in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The service took place at the organization’s facility located at 432 Magnolia Avenue in Panama City.

Dozens of residents including local activist Cherie Crim came out to show support.

“Being in the community and showing that you care matters,” Crim said. “This is a big deal because this stigma of what has been going on with HIV and AIDS for a long time has to stop the hate has to stop it matters and education is the key and basic is amazing with that and that’s why we’re here supporting them this evening.”

BASIC NWFL serves residents living in Florida’s Central Panhandle including those in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022, the area is no stranger to the disease.

“We had 54 new diagnosed and 44 of those were just in Bay County alone,” said BASIC Executive Director Ed Cox. “Currently in Bay County, there are 1500 people that are living with HIV.”

The executive director said those diagnosed with HIV can live healthy lives, but fear and stigma are what prevent them from getting the help which starts with getting tested.

“A lot of the progression that we’ve made in the disease has been in medication,” Cox said. “If you can get on medication soon, recently after you’ve contracted the illness you have an almost 100 percent chance of living a full healthy productive life.”

Basic Northwest Florida will be offering free health, dental and vision screenings Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. The event will take place in the plaza of the Walmart on 23rd Street from 10 am-2 p.m.

