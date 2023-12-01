Bay District Schools Superintendent reports 900+ homeless students in district

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen announced Friday morning that there are at least 900 students in the district who are considered homeless.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly First Friday event at FSU-Panama City where members highlighted students and teachers. The monthly event informs the local community about business growth and development.

McQueen served as Friday’s guest speaker. He gave an update on student enrollment. He reported the district has 28,000 students and said more than 900 of them are considered homeless. However, the superintendent said the district is ensuring these students have the necessary resources in and out of the classroom.

“We have a lot of social work resources and additional tutoring resources,” McQueen said. “Also, it’s amazing how we have opportunities to provide food, clothing, and just really a lot of support to our students who have really incredible challenges that they’re overcoming.”

The superintendent said the district will adopt a new vision, mission, and strategy.

NewsChannel 7 was told every policy will be reviewed. The district is also focusing on future growth in the county.

