Body found in Jackson County

No foul play is suspected.
No foul play is suspected.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is ongoing after deputies say a body was found in Jackson County.

On Thursday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a call saying it had been found outside a business at Malloy Plaza.

Investigators say the deceased is not from the area, and believe he died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the office at 850-482-9624.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving...
Murder suspect found and arrested
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant
Panama City Beach has its own Wheel of Fortune Contestant
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Court generic
Lynn Haven business suing another business
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November

Latest News

The pro testers get in on the holiday toy testing fun!
Holiday Toys are put to the test!
The pro testers get in on the holiday toy testing fun!
Holiday Toy Test on NewsChannel 7 Today
The pro testers get in on the holiday toy testing fun!
Holiday Toy Test on NewsChannel 7 Today
The excitement continued throughout the morning learning all the gadgets and tricks.
Holiday Toy Test on NewsChannel 7 Today
A sneak peek look at some hot toys this year, before the pro testers get their hands on them!
Holiday Toy Test on NewsChannel 7 Today