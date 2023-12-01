Body found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is ongoing after deputies say a body was found in Jackson County.

On Thursday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a call saying it had been found outside a business at Malloy Plaza.

Investigators say the deceased is not from the area, and believe he died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the office at 850-482-9624.

