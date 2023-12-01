Cops n’ Kids bringing Christmas to the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most kids wake up on Christmas morning and run to see what Santa brought them.

Panama City Beach Police are helping Santa make a stop at all the houses in the city, especially for families who may be struggling financially.

The man with the bag is getting some help from the men and women with the badge.

“The family [will fill] out the form and the kids will fill out what they want,” said Sgt. James Dinse of the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Money can be tight during the holidays: spending money on food to feed the family and then adding Christmas presents on top.

“Inflation is hard on everyone and I think we have all been impacted, this program has seen a little of that,” said Dinse.

Beach police say people are coming together and are still donating, despite the high prices.

Those with the Panama City Beach Police Department say the need in our area is great and they’re making sure kids in our community have a great Christmas.

“Actually, every year it seems that the list does grow with families that are in need. this year alone, we have had 120-130 families and it is still going up. that is roughly around 300 kids in our local community,” said Dinse.

The Cops n’ Kids Toy Drive collects toys for children, ages 2 to 14.

“You’d be surprised how many teenagers want a bike for Christmas,” said Dinse.

The kids are requesting gifts like makeup, video games, and bikes.

“Honestly, it is a great outcome when we see kids’ faces when they get the presents,” said Dinse.

Making sure families have presents to put under their tree.

If you want to help get those gifts to the North Pole on time.

The police department is collecting toys outside the Pier Park Walmart until Saturday.

