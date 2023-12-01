Cops n’ Kids bringing Christmas to the community

Most kids wake up on Christmas morning and run to see what Santa brought them.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most kids wake up on Christmas morning and run to see what Santa brought them.      

Panama City Beach Police are helping Santa make a stop at all the houses in the city, especially for families who may be struggling financially.

The man with the bag is getting some help from the men and women with the badge.

“The family [will fill] out the form and the kids will fill out what they want,” said Sgt. James Dinse of the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Money can be tight during the holidays: spending money on food to feed the family and then adding Christmas presents on top.

“Inflation is hard on everyone and I think we have all been impacted, this program has seen a little of that,” said Dinse.

Beach police say people are coming together and are still donating, despite the high prices.

Those with the Panama City Beach Police Department say the need in our area is great and they’re making sure kids in our community have a great Christmas.

“Actually, every year it seems that the list does grow with families that are in need. this year alone, we have had 120-130 families and it is still going up. that is roughly around 300 kids in our local community,” said Dinse.

The Cops n’ Kids Toy Drive collects toys for children, ages 2 to 14.

“You’d be surprised how many teenagers want a bike for Christmas,” said Dinse.

The kids are requesting gifts like makeup, video games, and bikes.

“Honestly, it is a great outcome when we see kids’ faces when they get the presents,” said Dinse.

Making sure families have presents to put under their tree.

If you want to help get those gifts to the North Pole on time.

The police department is collecting toys outside the Pier Park Walmart until Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving...
Murder suspect found and arrested
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant
Panama City Beach has its own Wheel of Fortune Contestant
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November

Latest News

Every November, the Florida Highway Patrol collects nonperishable food donations for a charity...
Florida Highway Patrol Stuff the Charger Food Drive
The event took place at the Bay County Government Center.
Annual Christmas tree lighting with Bay County commissioners
Most kids wake up on Christmas morning and run to see what Santa brought them.
Cops n' Kids toy drive
Christmas season is in full swing here in Panama City Beach now that Santa is in town.
Santa comes to town