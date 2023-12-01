Florida Highway Patrol Stuff the Charger Food Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Every November, the Florida Highway Patrol collects nonperishable food donations for a charity of their choosing... with each year having a different recipient. This is a state wide event called Stuff the Charger and the Bay county branch chose to support the Ark of the Bay this Year.

They chose Ark of the bay because it helps those in need practice valuable life skills. They also did not want to overlook adults in need this holiday season. Officials at the Florida Highway patrol also say that it’s nice to give back to the community, especially since often times they’re viewed for just giving tickets on the roads.

Stephanie Holbrook, the Victim’s Advocate says the Ark of the Bay really touched her when she attended their annual Kohl’s Runway Show.

“It gives me chill bumps just thinking about how hard that probably could have been to go out on a stage in front of hundreds of people to show their talent... so that’s specifically why I chose the agency.”

Members of the Ark of the Bay can also benefit from the culinary institute on site where they learn how to cook their own food.

The Florida Highway patrol is ending the event on November 30th, but they will continue to take proceeds until Monday, December 4th. The Florida Highway Patrol will deliver the goods next week.

