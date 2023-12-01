FREEDOM FRIDAY: Ben Barnes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

Like people all across our nation, alcohol became a regular part of a Bonifay man’s life.

This Freedom Friday overcomer of addiction says he sees alcohol now for what it is.

“I let something like that control my life, live my life for me, up and down so many years,” Ben Barnes said.

What started as a little drink became what Ben Barnes describes as falling into a well.

“I’d wake up in the morning hunting a drink. At lunchtime, I’d hunt [for] a drink. At evening time, at quitting time, I’d be hunting a drink,” he explained.

It was so bad, he wouldn’t know what was happening.

“I’d wake up in the morning with bruises. I didn’t even know how they got there. That’s really one of the big kickers. I wrecked my truck one night, [and] rolled it. Fuel tank comes through the back window and hit me,” Ben described.

It’s marketed as a way to relax but Ben said alcohol does the opposite.

“You find yourself in a depression and then you let anything trigger you off or anytime something makes you mad or gets you depressed. It just makes you go that much further into it.”

He said it took something stronger than him to knock out the desire to drink.

“It’s supernatural, the way God took it from me,” Ben exclaimed.

Life became clearer and more memorable for him.

“By God’s grace, he’s started unveiling what he had planned for me, and each day it just seemed like God puts something in my path,” he said.

Sobriety revealed what was hiding inside the bottle.

“I was telling myself, even God can’t fix this. You know what, all that was the enemy inside of my head telling me that you’re defeated,” Ben said.

Drinking would have him facing the wrong direction.

“For a long time, I lived in the past. I lived in, you know, regret and lived looking back at what I had done,” he explained.

More than three months sober, he says nothing can make him want to drink again, not even the pain of his wife’s death.

“I get up every day anticipating what God’s going to do first. What’s he going to put in front of me today,” he said.

He’s now full of life after a decade of feeling so dead.

Ben and other men in the community have received help and encouragement from Break N Ground Ministries in Bonifay.

If you’d like to help Break N Ground Ministries in their efforts to keep men sober in our community, you can donate men’s clothes and shoes.

Founder Cody Raffield says they always need men’s hygiene products and housewares.

You can also donate through Venmo using: @breakngroundministries

You can also text Break to 801801 to donate.

If you’d like to listen to the full song, “Blessings” by Henry Miller and Louis Kathman, who are involved with the ministry, visit: here.

