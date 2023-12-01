Holiday Toys are put to the test!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the holidays approaching, trying to find a good gift for the child in your life can be difficult. That’s why we brought in a serious panel of judges to give their honest opinions about what should be on your lists.

But first, Jessica and Ryan had to check out just what they were getting into.

The excitement continued throughout the morning learning all the gadgets and tricks.

All great gift ideas, some toys did however come with warnings...

Then it was time for the pro toy testers to take over.

It seems they had a hard time picking a favorite.

All of the toys featured are priced $80 or less so you don’t have to break the bank to get something good this season.

For a full list of names and prices;

Tonka Chuck -$30

Faction Skyfire Tactical Target Drone -$35

Rukusfx Pro -$60

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Butterfly Ballerina Plush -$40

Naturalistas Liya Platinum Crown and Coils Styling Head -$29.99

Flipeez Plush -$14.99

My Fuzzy Friends: Magic Whispers Kitty -$25

Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Edition -$25

Faction Gel Bead Blasters: Spectre and Havoc -$80 Blasters are age-grade for 14+

