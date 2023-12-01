Rain returns to the forecast today and this weekend

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar right now with rain not far off to our west. A stray light shower can’t be ruled out in what’s now a warmer and more moist southerly flow off the Gulf. Anything we catch during the day today is expected to be breif and light. But the better chance for a heavier downpour, or even a thunderstorm, remains late in the afternoon or into the evening tonight.

Meanwhile, the southerly breeze today will bring about a mild air-mass and even a muggier feel this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s on the coast to upper 50s inland. And despite the mostly cloudy start, we’ll still warm pleasantly today as we await better rain chances for the late day. Highs today reach the mid 70s.

Rain chances eventually catch up to us later in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. We’ll see rain chances remain high from after 3 or 4pm today, right through tonight, and into a majority of the day on Saturday as the cold front slows to a stall in the Southeast.

Saturday appears to have more on than off times with respect to rain. However, the front starts to push to the southeast Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rain chances will thin out to light showers into early Sunday morning before drying up by midday Sunday and into Sunday afternoon. We’ll expect a solid 2-3″ of rain for most of NWFL, lesser amounts inland and some on the coast seeing up to 3-4″ in spots.

Temperatures remain mild this weekend as lows only dip down into the mid 60s and afternoons still warm into the mid 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with heavier rain chances developing late in the day outside a stray light shower through the day. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a rainy Saturday with rain chances dwindling through Sunday morning and drier conditions Sunday afternoon.

