Strides for Scholars Ugly Sweater 5K/10K and Fun Run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Education Foundation is hosting its Annual Strides for Scholars Run but this year’s event has a holiday twist.

The event kicks off from the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot on Saturday, December 8th starting at 8:15 a.m.

There will be a 5K, 10K, and fun run this year as well.

All Bay District School Students can run for free. The school with the most students signed up will also, receive a grant.

In addition to running there will also be an ugly sweater contest.

The event will benefit the Bay Education Foundation. To learn more about what they do for teachers and students in the community click here.

For more information about the event watch the full interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

