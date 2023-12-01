Strides for Scholars Ugly Sweater 5K/10K and Fun Run

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Education Foundation is hosting its Annual Strides for Scholars Run but this year’s event has a holiday twist.

The event kicks off from the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot on Saturday, December 8th starting at 8:15 a.m.

There will be a 5K, 10K, and fun run this year as well.

All Bay District School Students can run for free. The school with the most students signed up will also, receive a grant.

In addition to running there will also be an ugly sweater contest.

The event will benefit the Bay Education Foundation. To learn more about what they do for teachers and students in the community click here.

For more information about the event watch the full interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving...
Murder suspect found and arrested
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant
Panama City Beach has its own Wheel of Fortune Contestant
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Court generic
Lynn Haven business suing another business
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November

Latest News

WJHG staff members created festive cookies to give to the public at FSU-Panama City Dec. 1.
WJHG celebrates 70th anniversary
Bay District Schools
Bay District Schools Superintendent reports 900+ homeless students in district
Students at Tyndall Academy can now take advantage of four brand-new benches.
Tyndall Academy, Rutherford High School join forces on bench project
Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment. Like people...
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Ben Barnes