Students with unique abilities create, sell their own jewelry

Teacher uses grant funding to make it possible
One local teacher is putting a grant she received to good use.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Charita Collier teaches students with unique abilities at Margaret K. Lewis School in Millville.

She said she wanted to find a way to educate her students about business. So, she applied for a grant at Bay District Schools to open a jewelry boutique. The district awarded her the grant a few months ago.

Collier said her students make their necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. They then sell their pieces to staff members and the community. All of the money collected from the sales goes back into her classroom for school supplies.

“It’s just important that I’m able to have our class do something,” Collier said. “Especially the type of students I teach, for them to be out there, and getting them more comfortable to talk to people, it’s important. I just want to get the word out.”

Her students told NewsChannel 7 they enjoyed the experience.

You can view and purchase their jewelry by visiting Charita’s Boutique.

