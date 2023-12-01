This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Susan Burgan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple teacher of the week comes from Jackson County.

“I am a little surprised. It’s an honor to be chosen for this,” said Cottondale High School teacher Susan Burgan.

Mrs. Susan Burgan is a world history and psychology teacher, and on the day we paid her classroom a visit, she was teaching psychology.

“Today were going over the different stimulants that can affect our bodies. And we’re talking about the effects of those stimulants. Like caffeine and nicotine, and different drugs can affect our bodies,” said Mrs. Burgan.

Mrs. Burgan isn’t just a teacher of psychology, she also applies what she knows to create a better atmosphere for her students.

She said they have to know you aren’t in it for just a paycheck. “I think kids need to know first that you care, and then the learning can take place from there. They need to know that you’re in it for them and not just showing up to another day to a job.”

She says when she builds a bond with her students early in the year, it’s a lot easier to teach them.

So, she starts on day one and throughout the year she relates to them with her own life experiences.

Mrs. Burgan said, “When I get close to them, I can relate to what they are going through with my own personal experiences in life. I share it with them, and we just develop this bond. I think that’s what helps with the teaching afterwards. You have to establish that bond in order to move on to teaching.”

And that philosophy is the reason she was nominated for our Golden Apple Award.

Mrs. Burgan credits the teachers who had an impact on her when she moved across the Alabama state line.

“I remember my teachers when I moved from Dothan to Satellite Beach, Florida when I was younger. I had a teacher that really invested in my life, so I just take her example and try to go from there with that.”

Growing up she knew she wanted to be a teacher, so congratulations Susan Burgan on being this week’s Golden Apple teacher of the week!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.