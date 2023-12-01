Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds have increased over NWFL and now we are waiting on the rain. For the rest of tonight it will be mostly dry w/lows in the upper 40s inland and mid 50s at the coast. On Friday rain chances will increase over the course of the day... starting at 20% and increasing to 80% by evening. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Another round of storms arrives on Saturday morning with more heavy rain and some severe weather. Lows will start in the 60s before warming into the 70s. A final round of rain arrives Sunday before rain chances go away next week. When it is all said and done expect 2-5″ of rain.

On the final day of hurricane season the tropics are quiet. We ended the season with 20 named storms, 7 of those being hurricanes, and 3 being major hurricanes.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

