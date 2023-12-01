Tyndall Academy, Rutherford High School join forces on bench project

Students at Tyndall Academy can now take advantage of four brand-new benches.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some creative students at Rutherford High School in Panama City put their construction skills to the test.

They built and painted four benches for Tyndall Academy. The project took two weeks to complete.

Staff members and students at Tyndall said the benches will have a huge impact. The academy’s assistant principal Sarah Whaler said there are more than 30 portables with nowhere for students to sit and socialize outside.

Students also said the benches will make the campus a more welcoming environment.

“We have a lot of kids in the portables, and with a lot of kids, it’s not very cool that we don’t really have any places to sit,” Tyndall Academy student Olivia Calo said. “This is very cool for us because now there are places to hang out, there are places to socialize, like friendships and all that. ‘Anchored4Life’ is all about welcoming people, and it will be a very welcoming space once it’s all put together.”

Whaler said clubs at Tyndall Academy will sponsor and decorate the benches.

Staff members said the collaborative effort with Rutherford High School is important for their students.

