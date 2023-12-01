WJHG celebrates 70th anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WJHG is celebrating a big milestone Dec. 1.

Friday marks NewsChannel 7′s 70th anniversary signing on the air.

Staff members of our station recognized the special occasion by handing out treats to the community at the First Friday event at FSU Panama City.

The public could take our signature coffee mugs, cookies, tote bags, and other items.

All of us say it’s a privilege to serve our viewers every day.

”It’s an absolute honor to celebrate our 70th anniversary today,” WJHG General Manager Ulysses Carlini Jr. said. “Actually, on this day 70 years ago, the station signed on the air. We’re absolutely privileged and honored to serve viewers of Northwest Florida for that many years.”

Our 70th-anniversary documentary special will air on Dec. 15.

