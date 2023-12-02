Backpack Blessings sends kids home with food for the weekend, holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Food on the table is one of life’s essentials.

For some, having it is not always a sure thing.

“There are really families that are struggling to eat,” said Lynn Spears, President of Backpack Blessings.

Bay District Schools helps how they can.

“The school is great to be able to have that kind of free and reduced lunch, and 70% of the county has free and reduced lunch. But that need doesn’t stop when it comes to the weekend,” Spears said.

That’s why Backpack Blessings, a local Panama City Beach organization, decided to step in.

Founded in 2011, their goal is to make sure kids have food on the weekend.

“The thought of the kids going through the weekend and needing food and not having it is heartbreaking. We don’t ever want any children to have to feel that,” said Kim Cooley, a volunteer with Backpack Blessings.

What started as helping out a few kids has grown into sending more than 380 students home with backpacks and bags of food every weekend.

“The backpacks have Friday dinner, breakfast lunch and dinner for Saturday and Sunday, and some snacks,” said Spears.

The backpacks are filled to the brim.

“[We pass out] ravioli, Spaghetti-O’s, some kind of soup, mac and cheese, granola bars, and we do a cereal and an oatmeal for breakfast,” Spears said.

“We also try to keep it somewhat healthy so that they’re getting protein, things that will fill them up,” Cooley said.

Backpack Blessings is trying to take a financial burden off of parents in need.

“Housing is expensive,” said Spears.

“We want them to be able to pay the light bill and still know that their kids are going to have food over the weekends,” said Cooley.

Students don’t have class during the holiday school break.

No class means no free and reduced lunch provided by the schools.

“This need, especially while the kids are out of school, is greater than ever,” said Spears.

“When they leave, and they go home for Christmas break, the food doesn’t go with them,” Cooley said.

So Backpack Blessings sends home food for the holidays as well.

“Children obviously learn better and grow when they’re not hungry,” said Cooley.

For more information on Backpack Buddies, including how you can help donate, visit their website or Facebook page.

Backpack Blessings also asks for volunteers to come help back up the backpacks on Thursday mornings at the Hospitality Depot on the west end of Panama City Beach at 158 Griffin Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.