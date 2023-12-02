Bay Art’s Alliance Hosts 6th Annual Holiday Bazaar

The soggy conditions aren’t putting a damper on the Christmas spirit at one Panama City...
The soggy conditions aren’t putting a damper on the Christmas spirit at one Panama City location... the Bay Arts Alliance in downtown Panama City is hosting its 6th annual holiday bazaar. The event kicked off December 1st.(WJHG)
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The soggy conditions aren’t putting a damper on the Christmas spirit at one Panama City location... the Bay Arts Alliance in downtown Panama City is hosting its 6th annual holiday bazaar. The event kicked off December 1st.

It was a time for families to catch a break from the rain and enjoy some indoor Christmas shopping from local business owners and artists. Santa Claus and Elsa were even there for the kiddos!

Local business owners say it’s a joy to be able to attend and spread holiday cheer while also running their shops.

Billie Parker says, “It’s a lot of local artists and small business owners out here, the event outside unfortunately was canceled but as you can see its busy inside so there’s a lot of people here doing last minute Christmas shopping, early Christmas shopping, stocking stuffers, things like that.”

Moreover, Paige Burks says, “I love being able to go to these small events, these local artisan’s events just because it means I get to broadcast all my stuff and make myself more known so that my jewelry and my grandmother’s jewelry and her legacy can be carried on.”

While Elsa and Santa may not be there tomorrow, the shopping portion of the event will carry on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10am-3pm.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving...
Murder suspect found and arrested
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant
Panama City Beach has its own Wheel of Fortune Contestant
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Court generic
Lynn Haven business suing another business
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November

Latest News

Strong storms and heavy rain are in the forecast this weekend.
Stormy Weekend
Strong storms and heavy rain are in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Some creative students at Rutherford High School put their construction skills to the test.
Buddy Bench project
Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden told NewsChannel 7 as the internet has become more...
Electronics-sniffing dog to help catch child predators