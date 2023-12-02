Bay Art’s Alliance Hosts 6th Annual Holiday Bazaar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The soggy conditions aren’t putting a damper on the Christmas spirit at one Panama City location... the Bay Arts Alliance in downtown Panama City is hosting its 6th annual holiday bazaar. The event kicked off December 1st.

It was a time for families to catch a break from the rain and enjoy some indoor Christmas shopping from local business owners and artists. Santa Claus and Elsa were even there for the kiddos!

Local business owners say it’s a joy to be able to attend and spread holiday cheer while also running their shops.

Billie Parker says, “It’s a lot of local artists and small business owners out here, the event outside unfortunately was canceled but as you can see its busy inside so there’s a lot of people here doing last minute Christmas shopping, early Christmas shopping, stocking stuffers, things like that.”

Moreover, Paige Burks says, “I love being able to go to these small events, these local artisan’s events just because it means I get to broadcast all my stuff and make myself more known so that my jewelry and my grandmother’s jewelry and her legacy can be carried on.”

While Elsa and Santa may not be there tomorrow, the shopping portion of the event will carry on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10am-3pm.

