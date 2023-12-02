Bozeman’s Historic Season Not Lost with Loss in Final Four

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last night the Buck fell at the hands of the Madison County Cowboys in a 1R State Semifinal game. Though the ultimate goal of a state championship was not obtained, it was not a lost season in the slightest. They recorded the first undefeated regular season in school history, they made their first final four appearance in school history, they were the first Bay County team to make the final four since 2001.

After the game, Coach Griffin encapsilated this season in one word.

“Unbelievable. The kids have been unbelievable. The assistant coaches have been unbelievable. Our fans have been unbelievable, the band, cheer, our administration, just unbelievable. I’m sitting, just trying to reflect on it in the short term, I’m just so privileged and so proud and so humbled that we’ve had the amount of support that we’ve had. Also, I’m very privileged to be the football coach here at Bozeman and to have these guys believe in me. Believe in our coaches. Believe in what we’re doing and to be able to accomplish such a fantastic season by winning the region, going to the final four, you know, 12-0 at one point, a perfect regular season. All those things that we’ve accomplished, it’s just really unbelievable.”

And yeah all the statistics and records proved this was the best Bozeman team in program history but what allowed them to be so good?

Well, for that answer you have to take a look inward. It takes a special group of guys to achieve those stats and record, a connected team, a leader lead team, a family like team.

“We are a family and I’ve never seen a group of kids care about each other as much as these kids care about each other and pull for each other and life each other up. You talk about leadership and leadership, a lot of times, is really on those bad days when you’re not feeling good, finding a way to still fight through it and having other guys pick you up and that’s what these guys do. When times are tough, they lift each other up, they pat each other on the back, they said they believed in each other and it’s just a special group of leaders on this football team. I can’t wait to see what kind of special young men they’re going to become because if what they do on the football field is any indication of the kind of men they’re going to become, it’s going to be unbelievable.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.