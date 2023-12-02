Electronics-sniffing dog to help catch child predators

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials have executed more than 300 search warrants this past year. Many of those were done by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit (ICAC), looking to catch child predators using the internet to commit their crimes.

Now, that unit has a new tool to help find evidence against those criminals.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden told NewsChannel 7 as the internet becomes more accessible, there has been an increase in people using it to target children.

“We have well over 300 child sex offenders and sex predators just in this county,” Aden said.

With the increase in online crimes, the sheriff’s office has continuously expanded its ICAC unit. The most recent addition to the unit comes with a powerful nose that will be used to find evidence against the predators the unit targets.

“Basically, it’s an electronic sniffing dog that has the capability of finding SD cards, electronic devices like phones, floppy disks, you name it, in places that a human would otherwise not be able to find,” Aden said. “So far, it looks like she’s going to be a great addition to our unit.”

K9 Gigi, short for Gigabyte and affectionately named by members of the community via social media votes, is only 6 months old; she still has a ways to go before she’s out in the field, but Sheriff Aden said she will be crucial to helping the unit get what they need to send perpetrators away.

“With these crimes, they are built on evidence,” Aden said. “And she is going to be instrumental in finding the forensic evidence we need to be able to use it in court and be able to put these people behind bars.”

K9 GiGi will need to complete 320 hours of training to get her certifications, which OCSO staff say will hopefully be within the next year.

If you have questions about your child’s safety online, please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

