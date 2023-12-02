Former Gulf Coast State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mary “Roonie” Scovel Named to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

By Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Gulf Coast State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mary “Roonie” Scovel Named to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame!

Scovel, who played her collegiate ball at the University of Florida, was the head coach of the Lady Commodores for 22 seasons and retired in 2020.

Scovel won six NJCAA Division 1 women’s basketball national championships in 2003, 2008, 2010, 2016, 2017, and 2019, 18 Panhandle Conference championships, 13 region championships, six NJCAA national coach of the year honors, and accumulated a record of 646-91.

Over her career, Scovel coached six NJCAA women’s basketball championship MVPs and eight All-Americans. Her six NJCAA women’s basketball national titles are the second most of any NJCAA D1 women’s basketball program.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 27th at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee.

