Peaceful protest takes place in Panama City, pleading for a ceasefire

Peaceful protesters gathered on Friday on the Hathaway Bridge.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended. Now, local Palestinian Americans are asking for peace.

People gathered on Friday at the Hathaway Bridge, which connects Panama City to Panama City Beach.

This was another in a line of peaceful protests calling for a continued ceasefire in the Middle East.

Protests have been happening around the country, and Bay County is no different.

Families waved flags and held banners, asking for peace.

”It doesn’t matter what the cause is, or what’s happening right now. It should have stopped, and there should be a ceasefire,” said organizer Yahya Dajani.

The previous ceasefire saw the release of more than 80 hostages in less than a week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

