Stormy Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet weekend in the panhandle. Rain will be likely tonight w/storms arriving by early Saturday morning. There is a small chance of severe weather and a chance of torrential rain. Multiple inches of rain will be likely. Overall expect 2-6″+to be possible over our area thru the weekend. The rain will be spottier later in the day Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another round of heavier rain arrives early Sunday AM. Expect drier air to move in, but the clouds to linger on Sunday. Some sun returns on Monday.

