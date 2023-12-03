Florida State Becomes First Undefeated, Power 5 Conference Champion to Miss Playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After going 13-0 and winning the ACC championship, the 2023 College Football Committee deemed both Texas and Alabama better teams at the current moment, and going forward, than Florida State, due to the injuries Florida State has suffered at quarterback this season.

We spoke with Justin Wiggins, a local Florida State booster today, about his emotions after seeing the reveal.

“It was frustration and then it was kind of a sense of loss, like we can’t do anything about it. We’re kind of stuck where we are and we have to live with the decision of other people and that’s not what sports are about. I think Mike Norvell summed it up the best, he’s disgusted and irritated, and that’s kind of where we all are. The fact of the matter is, Florida State had one of the top 50 strengths of schedule, they were in that metric of SRI, we were top 4, top 5 and we played two SEC teams. When you look at the schedule at hand, FSU won against 8 teams that went to a bowl, no other team can say that. I just hate it for the kids, I was in the team hotel with them and they were super excited and pumped and you’re taking that away from them”, said Wiggins.

Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell released this statement this morning: “I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games... What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is OK to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football.”

“I’m hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football.

“I’m proud of the work we have put in and the players I have the privilege to coach. We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the Orange Bowl, and I believe in how our team will respond.”

Florida State’s A.D. Michael Alford added: ““The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole.”

“The argument of whether a team is the ‘most deserving OR best’ is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgiveable.”

“The fact that this team has continued to close out victories in dominant fashion facing our current quarterback situation should have ENHANCED our case to get a playoff berth EARNED on the field. Instead, the committee decided to elevate themselves and ‘make history’ today by departing from what makes this sport great by excluding an undefeated Power 5 conference champion for the first time since the advent of the BCS/CFP era that began 25 years ago. This ridiculous decision is a departure from the competitive expectations that have stood the test of time in college football.”

“Wins matter. Losses matter. Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric - winning on the field - to an intangible, subjective one. Evidently, predicting the future matters more.”

“For many of us, today’s decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field.”

“Our players, coaches, and fans - as well as all those who love this sport - deserve better. The committee failed college football today.”

The ‘Noles star QB Jordan Travis also expressed his displeasure with the rankings this afternoon on X saying...

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

However, though it may feel like it, the season is not completely over for Florida State, they still earned themselves a New Year’s 6 bowl game.

That brings them to a matchup with the back-to-back national champ Georgia Bulldogs, who also feel like they were slighted by the committee today.

Speaking with Mr. Wiggins earlier today, we asked if he thinks the FSU faithful, that have been amazing all year long, will still bring their support to Hard Rock Stadium at the end of the month or will today’s disappointment and their future opponent already have them shifting their focus to next year?

“I think the good thing about Florida State University is that we’ve got fans all over and we’ve got a heavy contingent of fans down in South Florida. Think the match-up with Florida (State) and Georgia is just going to spurn excitement. They got snubbed, we got snubbed and it’s just kind of, we’re still on the up, trying to prove ourselves and I think they want to show that loss to Alabama was just a fluke. I think that we’re going to show up because we always show up. We have this year, we did last year and I think we’re going to show support for these guys, so”, said Wiggins.

That game on December 30th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 3pm central. Georgia currently a 13 point favorite.

