Freeport home damaged in fire

Authorities stated firefighters responded to the house fire on Stanley Drive.
Authorities stated firefighters responded to the house fire on Stanley Drive.(WCFR)
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County home was at least partially destroyed in a fire Saturday night, according to officials with Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR).

Authorities stated firefighters responded to the house fire on Stanley Drive after a caller stated their home was on fire at 8:57 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly arrived on scene within minutes and saw a light haze on the roof of the single-wide mobile home. Officials said the crews went into the home and began extinguishing the fire.

WCFR officials said at 9:11 p.m., just 14 minutes after the 911 call was made, the fire had been knocked down, and other surrounding buildings were safe.

They said the fire is believed to have been caused by electrical issues originating in the mobile home’s electrical panel, and that no one was injured in the fire.

