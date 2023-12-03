Girls Inc. of Bay County holds holiday party

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local organization brought its members and their families together Saturday to have fun and soak in the holiday spirit.

The non-profit Girls Inc. has one mission: to encourage and empower girls.

“We work with girls ages 6 to 18. After school programs as well as all-day summer camps,” said Catherine Glover, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Bay County. “We have a short, but sweet, and very specific mission, which is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

Girls Inc. of Bay County has two locations in the area. It is at those locations that they help girls grow physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“It’s real-world, research-based curriculum that we use,” said Glover.

On Saturday, Girls Inc. held a holiday party to celebrate the season and their youngsters. The rainy day didn’t damper spirits, as the festivities moved indoors. For events like this one, Girls Inc. relies on it’s sponsors, sponsors like Dr. Michelle Sands and her company.

“We wanted to do something fun, so we made this little party of bounce houses, food trucks and more. Mrs. Claus is here to represent the women of the world,” said Sands, founder of Glow Natural Wellness. “We just love being able to support the girls and seeing the light on their faces. Letting them know that people do care about them.”

The goal of the holiday party was to provide a safe place for the girls to enjoy fun times with their friends. Every family that came to the holiday party was treated to not only the fun, but also a warm meal and a $50 Publix gift card to fund a holiday meal at home.

Girls Inc. says they’re doing what they can to help these girls become strong, courageous women.

“We help them to feel empowered, to be successful in our world,” Glover said.

“Letting them know that there’s people that care -- that can actually take them far in life,” Sands said.

The two locations for Girls Inc. of Bay County are St. Andrews at Oakland Terrace and Clara Avenue in Panama City Beach.

