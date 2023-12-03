Gulf Coast State College holds Super Saturday event

By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is one of the areas fortunate enough to be the home of a local state college, and on Saturday, Gulf Coast State College held another of their “Super Saturday” events.

The event is held a bit before the start of the new semester. On Saturday, it took place at Gulf Coast’s Panama City and Port St. Joe campuses.

The purpose of Super Saturday is to make things easier on students and make things easier is to streamline some of the startup processes. It’s a one-stop shop where students can take care of multiple needs at once.

Representatives from advising, financial aid, veteran services and more are on hand, in one central location.

The college says it is happy to provide its students with scheduling flexibility.

“The whole idea is that we’re here at a time when maybe students can’t get here if they’re working a traditional 9-5 job. The reality is most of our students are part-time. This is just another way we’ve found where we can create an opportunity where they can come in and remove one of those barriers for them,” said Jason Hedden, Executive Director of Recruitment and Community Relations for GCSC.

The first day of the Spring 2024 semester at Gulf Coast is January 5.

It’s not too late to apply, click here for more information.

