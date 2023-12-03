Saturday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well, the soggy conditions are forecast to stick around for the remainder of the night tonight alongside low temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. A flood watch remains in effect until 6:00pm Sunday evening over much of the panhandle.

You can also expect one last round of rainfall to pass through the panhandle on Sunday morning because starting to clear out by the afternoon hours. Cloudy conditions will stick around through Monday as well as the low-pressure system exits our viewing area. High temperatures will also remain mild, near 70 degrees.

High temperatures will fall into the low 60′s throughout the rest of the week alongside sunnier conditions in the wake of the passing cold front that brought us our rainfall this weekend.

Temperatures will start to warm up though once again to near 70 degrees as we head towards the next weekend.

