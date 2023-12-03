Sunday Evening Forecast

Our rainfall has left the panhandle; however, the rest of the night tonight will still remain warm, overcast, and muggy.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Temperatures tonight will drop into the low to mid 50′s inland and in the mid to upper 50′s closer to the coast. You can expect our temperatures to remain mild on Monday, near 70 degrees. Cloud coverage will also begin to break apart as the day progresses.

The passing of a cold front will bring much cooler temperatures, on Tuesday, in the 60′s through the end of the workweek alongside sunnier conditions.

Dewpoints rise as more moisture enters into NWFL on Friday coupled with warmer temperatures, near 70 degrees once again as we watch for our next round of rainfall by the weekend.

