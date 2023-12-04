Car crashes into Panama City Beach motel

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re learning more about an incident where a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.

Our NewsChannel 7 team witnessed a Dodge Ram pickup truck colliding into the Captain Motel on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

According to officials, the driver was the only one present in the vehicle and was uninjured. Florida Highway Patrol says it’s possible the driver suffered a medical issue, resulting in the crash.

Troopers say a woman in one of the motel rooms was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Out of the 10 rooms in the motel, 2 were hit.

FHP is currently investigating, and Bay County Fire was also on the scene to assist.

We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

