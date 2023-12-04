Chapter Chat interview with author Kristin Harmel

By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday Dec. 4, New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel joined us for an interview on NewsChannel 7 Today.

She wrote November’s Chapter Chat book, ‘The Book of Lost Names.’ Harmel spoke about her writing process, what inspires her as a writer, why she became an author, her passion for historical fiction and more.

Harmel also wrote ‘The Paris Daughter,’ which was just released this year.

Go here to learn about December’s Chapter Chat book.

