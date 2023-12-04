December Chapter Chat: ‘Bright Lights, Big Christmas’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday Dec. 4, we revealed the December Chapter Chat book. It is ‘Bright Lights, Big Christmas,’ by Mary Kay Andrews.

What is Chapter Chat?

Chapter Chat offers a chance to read a new book every month, discuss them with community members and to make new friends, too! It started in Jan. 2023 in Panama City Beach, and ‘‘Bright Lights, Big Christmas’ is the 12th and final book of 2023.

Where can I purchase the book or borrow one?

The Panama City Beach Public Library has copies of the book. You can also purchase it at major retailers and online.

When is the next Chapter Chat meeting?

It will be held on Tuesday Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library. It is open to anyone who would like to attend.

Here’s a description of the book from Andrews’ website:

“From Mary Kay Andrews, the New York Times bestselling author of The Santa Suit, comes a novella celebrating the magic of Christmas and second chances.

When fall rolls around, it’s time for Kerry Tolliver to leave her family’s Christmas tree farm in the mountains of North Carolina for the wilds of New York City to help her gruff older brother & his dog, Queenie, sell the trees at the family stand on a corner in Greenwich Village. Sharing a tiny vintage camper and experiencing Manhattan for the first time, Kerry’s ready to try to carve out a new corner for herself.

In the weeks leading into Christmas, Kerry quickly becomes close with the charming neighbors who live near their stand. When an elderly neighbor goes missing, Kerry will need to combine her country know-how with her newly acquired New York knowledge to protect the new friends she’s come to think of as family.

And complicating everything is Patrick, a single dad raising his adorable, dragon-loving son Austin on this quirky block. Kerry and Patrick’s chemistry is undeniable, but what chance does this holiday romance really have?

Filled with family ties, both rekindled and new, and sparkling with Christmas magic, Bright Lights, Big Christmas delivers everything Mary Kay Andrews fans adore, all tied up in a hilarious, romantic gem of a novel.”

