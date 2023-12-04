Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five people have been taken into custody after police say they were charged with trafficking drugs.

Detectives with Panama City Police say they started an investigation into 35-year-old Lajuan Williams and 26-year-old Tyree Gleen for distributing counterfeit M30 pills laced with fentanyl.

Investigators say Williams was located and confiscated 63 pressed M30 pills from his person.

Further into their investigation, it was learned that Glenn reportedly was distributing pills from a home while on felony probation for other offenses. Officials say they bought nearly 250 fentanyl pills from Glenn throughout multiple operations.

PCPD executed a search warrant on the home, and allegedly found three pounds of packaged marijuana, over $9,000 in cash, and 720 fentanyl pills.

Another man in the home, 51-year-old Terry Glenn, reportedly had two firearms in his bedroom and had previous convictions for drug sales and firearm possession. Police say one of the weapons had been stolen out of Orange County.

As the investigation continued, officers say another man, 33-year-old Burton McLendon, was also distributing fentanyl M30 to Panama City and lived in Atlanta. McLendon was reportedly on felony probation for strong-armed robbery, spoke with investigators, and agreed to deliver 500 M30 pills to Panama City.

When McLendon arrived in the city, detectives say he was pulled over the pills were seized, and more pills in his possession.

A passenger in the car, 35-year-old Tyrese Smith, allegedly also had pills in his possession, and had an active warrant in Clayton County for narcotics distribution.

Police say the amount of fentanyl collected amounted to over 166,000 lethal doses. The five were arrested, and are facing more than 100 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, and were booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously on their website.

