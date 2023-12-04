Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Walton County Fire Rescue officials report multiple animals were rescued, and tragically some...
Five dogs saved from house fire in Walton County
Authorities stated firefighters responded to the house fire on Stanley Drive.
Freeport home damaged in fire
Toyota said its engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and...
Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization
No foul play is suspected.
Body found in Jackson County

Latest News

Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Man finds miracle in CT after suffering from rare disorder
Man finds ‘miracle’ after suffering from rare disorder
Chapter Chat with Kristin Harmel Pt. 1
Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Couple's bodies found at military base