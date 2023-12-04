Interview with Larry Deutsch for open enrollment changes

Larry Deutsch from Florida Health Connector joins us to tell you what you should look out for this year in your health care enrollment.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Today we were joined by Larry Deutsch from Florida Health Connector in studio to talk about what changes you should be aware of for open enrollment.

One of the biggest changes this year is the extension of the healthcare enrollment period. The deadline is now January 15th of next year instead of December 15th. The reason for this change? There are policies changes you may want to look over thoroughly with your extra time.

Larry advises that if you have any questions, need clarification or advice, to please contact your advisor.

