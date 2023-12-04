Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance of Gabby Petito in the immediate aftermath of her death.(Instagram | Instagram)
By Melissa Ratliff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASTOA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Court documents obtained by WWSB reveal the parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about Gabby Petito in the immediate aftermath of her disappearance.

This document is in connection with an ongoing civil lawsuit against the Laundries.

Petito’s family is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The FBI said before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

In an amended complaint, filed on Nov. 30, the Laundrie family admitted they received a call from Brian Laundrie in the immediate aftermath of Petito’s disappearance.

The court document states that Brian Laundrie told his parents on Aug. 27, 2021, in what is described as a “frantic” phone call, that Gabby was “gone” and he needed a lawyer.

On Aug. 29, 2021, the Laundries contacted Steven Bertolino, the former family attorney during the time in which Petito was missing.

The documents also allege that Brian Laundrie was using Petito’s phone and pretending to be her in text messages to her family.

Bertolino, in turn, contacted lawyers in Wyoming, where Gabby’s body was eventually found.

Bertolino filed a motion to settle his part in the lawsuit in September of this year.

Read the full court documents below:

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Walton County Fire Rescue officials report multiple animals were rescued, and tragically some...
Five dogs saved from house fire in Walton County
Authorities stated firefighters responded to the house fire on Stanley Drive.
Freeport home damaged in fire
Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR) officials said Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to...
Walton County firefighters knock down third house fire within 24 hours
Toyota said its engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and...
Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization

Latest News

Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands