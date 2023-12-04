‘Let the People Sing Joy’ A Christmas Worship Experience

A Christmas Worship Experience at FBC Panama City
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Christmas worship experience is taking place on December 10th at First Baptist Church in Panama City.

‘Let People Sing Joy’ A Christmas Worship Experience will start at 6 p.m.

The event will feature the adult choir, orchestra, and the student and children choirs.

For more information watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Walton County Fire Rescue officials report multiple animals were rescued, and tragically some...
Five dogs saved from house fire in Walton County
(from left to right: Lajuan Williams, Tyree Glenn, Terry Glenn, Burton McLendon, and Tyrese...
Five arrested on fentanyl trafficking
Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR) officials said Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to...
Walton County firefighters knock down third house fire within 24 hours
Authorities stated firefighters responded to the house fire on Stanley Drive.
Freeport home damaged in fire

Latest News

We’re learning more information after a truck reportedly crashed into a local motel.
Car crashes into Panama City Beach motel
Another golf course is popping up in the local area.
New Watersound Club golf course announced
Larry Deutsch from Florida Health Connector joins us to tell you what you should look out for...
Interview with Larry Deutsch for open enrollment changes
Larry Deutsch from Florida Health Connector joins us to tell you what you should look out for...
Interview with Larry Deutsch for open enrollment changes