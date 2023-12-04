‘Let the People Sing Joy’ A Christmas Worship Experience

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Christmas worship experience is taking place on December 10th at First Baptist Church in Panama City.

‘Let People Sing Joy’ A Christmas Worship Experience will start at 6 p.m.

The event will feature the adult choir, orchestra, and the student and children choirs.

