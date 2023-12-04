Mild today with cooler weather on the way this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a cloudy sky. Under the clouds we’ll have a chance at developing fog this morning as well, especially inland.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am. We’ll see the fog lift and reinforce the cloudy morning through the mid-morning before gradually seeing the clouds break a bit into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures are cool out the door this morning in the upper 50s. You’ll want a light jacket to start the day. But by lunch you’ll be able to shed the extra layer. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s by midday to lower 70s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

A dry cold front passes through today. You’ll start to notice the difference in temperatures with it by this evening and tonight. Lows slide down into the seasonal low 40s inland to upper 40s on the coast tonight. Highs under partly sunny skies on Tuesday only reach the mid 60s.

Another dry cold front passes through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and the big chill for the week will settle in. Lows Wednesday morning may not get overly chilly at first as we return to the low to mid 40s to start the day. However, highs on Wednesday in mostly sunny skies only reach the upper 50s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest night with freezing temperatures possible inland to mid 30s on the coast with frost possible for most.

We’ll see a small rebound through the end of the week’s forecast as we go from a high of 60 on Thursday to the seasonal upper 60s Friday afternoon and even 70s for Saturday. However, rain chances are looking to return over the weekend...more details to unfold as this week advances.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog and clouds early on with a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon. Highs today reach the mild low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cool down on the way into the midweek with a seasonal chill settling in.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.