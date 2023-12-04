New Watersound Club golf course announced

Another golf course is popping up in the local area.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another golf course is popping up in the local area.

On Monday, the St. Joe Company announced the construction of a new Watersound Club golf course, aptly named, “The Third”.

The course is set to expand across approximately 300 acres north of the golf course, Shark’s Tooth.

The company says the course is likely to open for play in 2025.

