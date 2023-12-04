New Watersound Club golf course announced

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another golf course is popping up in the local area.

On Monday, the St. Joe Company announced the construction of a new Watersound Club golf course, aptly named, “The Third”.

The course is set to expand across approximately 300 acres north of the golf course, Shark’s Tooth.

The company says the course is likely to open for play in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.