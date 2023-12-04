Save The Closet sees demand in second-hand shopping

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people have been planning their Christmas shopping and getting gifts for friends and family.

As another holiday season underway, there’s one thing growing in popularity: thinking of sustainability when you are shopping.

“Secondhand shopping is on trend in every way,” said Katy Lingle Pinson, founder and director of Save The Closet. “People care about the sustainability factor fashion is one of the biggest decimators of our planet, if you look at the amount of waste that’s produced to create the things we want.”

Save The Closet in Panama City Beach is a non-profit who brings clothes to those who have been affected by natural disasters. They also have a re-sale boutique, where all of the clothes are pre-owned.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency reports that in 2018 over 11,000 tons of textiles ended up in landfills.

“This is a beautiful way to give it a 2nd life 3rd life or 4th life before it ends up in the landfill,” said Pinson. “We re-sell things we can’t use because of quality condition, we won’t put it in the dumpster it doesn’t end up in Bay County landfill.”

Pinson says they are always making sure they are sustainable. They try to repurpose the items they can’t use, and holding their sip and shop events that gets more attention on items.

“We have about 100 people come through the doors on Sip and Shop,” said Pinson.

They are helping people stay sustainable while they are shopping.

“Thrift means pre-used, or pre-owned, so all of this would technically be thrift, but we don’t have basic clothes because that is what we give away that is our mission,” said Pinson.

Those with Save The Closet helps those in need and helping others stay on budget while helping the environment.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.