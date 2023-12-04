Walton County firefighters knock down third house fire within 24 hours

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR) officials said Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to their third residential fire in less than 24 hours.

Authorities said before clearing the scene of their second residential fire in less than a day, firefighters were called to a third house fire, this one on Sonata Street in Freeport within the Hammock Bay community.

Firefighters were reportedly sent to the scene a little after 3:30 p.m.,

We’re told WCFR crews arrived within five minutes and saw smoke and flames coming from the single-story home. Crews went into the home and began battleing the fire, which they said seemed to have started from a back bedroom. Officials said WCFR firefighters had the fire knocked down within thirty minutes of their arrival.

Officials reported Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies temporarily shut down Sonata Street while WCFR worked. They said fortunately, no residents were injured in the fire.

WCFR investigators said the fire is believed to have been caused by a candle that was left burning in the back bedroom.

